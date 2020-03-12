England gear up for brutal Six Nations showdown with Wales amid coronavirus crisis

The Six Nations may be crumbling to dust around them but England versus Wales is a fixture with such history that it stands alone regardless. It is a long time since a game between them was obscured to such an extent by outside factors but, coronavirus or not, the two arch-rivals are good to go at Twickenham tomorrow.

For Eddie Jones it is both a chance to settle a score after losing to Wales in Cardiff 12 months ago and an opportunity to deliver a little cheer in unsettling times.

“I just said to the boys that we want to play rugby where that 80,000 will come back regardless of what’s going on. That’s the level of intensity, energy and accuracy that we want to play with. Obviously Wales want to stop us doing that. So it’s going to be a grand battle,” said Jones.

“You’ve got to remember they beat us last year so we owe them one. You never like to lose to Wales, and we lost last year. It’s still a game that I’m sure every player who played in it, it irks them. It certainly irks me.

“England-Wales games are a little bit different, aren’t they? Since I’ve been coaching, the average points difference is six points. They are tough affairs. It goes down to the wire.”

“Wayne Pivac’s obviously trying to add a more passing attack game. But they’ll still bring that physical quality.”