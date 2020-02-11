England player ratings: Horror start for England in the Six Nations as France grind to win

England fell to a harrowing defeat in their opening Six Nations clash in France – but did any of Eddie Jones’s side perform?
England player ratings
England mounted a second-half comeback in their Six Nations opener with France, but it wasn’t enough after a horror opening 40 minutes left them with too much to do. England were beaten 24-17 in a nightmare start to the championship which leaves the facing an upward battle.
England got off to the worst possible start to the Six Nations and were 17-0 down at half time in Paris.
Things improved in the second period but Eddie Jones’ side were unable to complete the fight back and their first match ended in a draw.
There will be strong words to follow the dire first half performance and the players were seen on the pitch in a huddle both at half and full time.
George Furbank – 4. Struggled with the jump from club rugby to the Six Nations as nerves appeared to get the better of him.
Jonny May – 7. Superb finishes for his two tries but will rue inexcusable switch-off for Charles Ollivon’s first try.
Manu Tuilagi – 6. Only lasted 16 minutes before going off, robbing England of much-needed power.
Owen Farrell – 4. Ham-fisted effort in midfield on a forgettable day for the England captain.
Elliot Daly – 6. Relegated to his Lions position of wing he provided one assist for May – at centre.
George Ford – 6. Struggled to get England attack going in the Paris rain although tactical kicking respectable.
Ben Youngs – 6. Rescued England more than once with his tidying up but totally outplayed in the bigger picture by Antoine Dupont
Joe Marler – 7. Strong scrummaging performance wiped away dark memories of the splintering setpiece at the World Cup final.
Jamie George – 5. Distracting few months for George at Saracens and it showed in a sub-standard performance.
Kyle Sinckler – 6. England would have wanted more from him as a ball carrier in the absence of the absent Vunipolas.
Maro Itoje – 5. Knocked on when England laid siege to France line early in second half and failed to put his usual stamp on the game against inexperienced French front five.
Charlie Ewels – 5. Industrious but too many mistakes on a rare international start for the Bath second row.
Courtney Lawes – 7. England’s best player. A lineout menace and carried well in his changed role at No 6.
Sam Underhill – 6. On the receiving end of one or two of his thumping tackles from the fired-up French.
Tom Curry – 6. Challenging ask from Eddie Jones to move the 21-year-old to No 8 and while he hit hard as ever in defence he looked what he is in the position, a rookie.
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, 6, Ellis Genge, 7, Will Stuart, 6, George Kruis, 6, Lewis Ludlam, 7, Willi Heinz, 4, Ollie Devoto, 6, Jonathan Joseph 6.