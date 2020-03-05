England vs Ireland Six Nations 2020: Free live stream, TV channel, kick off time – watch

England host Ireland in the Six Nations today and Express Sport is on hand with all the details you need, including kick-off time, TV channel and live stream information.

England and Ireland meet at Twickenham today where a win for the Irish will secure the Triple Crown. Eddie Jones’ side were victorious in Dublin last year by a 32-20 scoreline.

But their 2020 Six Nations campaign hasn’t gone to plan. England were beaten by France in their Championship opener before edging Scotland to reclaim the Calcutta Cup. Ahead of the clash with Ireland, Jones said: “We’ve had a really good training week with Thursday probably our best session of the Guinness Six Nations. “Ireland are a very good team, extremely well-coached. They are a team we respect a lot. They will bring their usual physicality and under Andy Farrell they’ve opened up their game a little bit.

“They are a tactically smart team. [Conor] Murray and [Johnny] Sexton, who have played 170 Tests between them, at nine and 10 will manage the game well. We’ve got to make sure we match their physicality and their emotion on the weekend. “We trained at Twickenham Stadium in front of 10,000 fans last Friday and we can’t wait to get back out there in front of 80,000 people on Sunday.” Ireland are on track for the Grand Slam with victories over Scotland and Wales in their opening two games. Head coach Andy Farrell said: “We had a decent performance in our last outing. It was nowhere near perfect, of course. We’ve had a few days to make sure how we get better.

“Obviously we had a fallow week (last week) and we took the lads down to Cork for a good couple of days. We’ve tried to put a few things right and hopefully we can get an improved performance off the back of that. “It’s another big game. I suppose we’ll play this game and the next one will be big as well. That’s what Test match football is all about.” What time does England vs Ireland kick-off? The Six Nations clash gets underway at 3pm GMT.

What TV channel is England vs Ireland on? Live television coverage will be shown on ITV throughout the UK, with additional coverage on Virgin Media One in Ireland Can I live stream England vs Ireland today? UK fans can stream the action for free via the ITV Hub app and on their website. Streaming is available through the Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

England vs Ireland line-ups England XV: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Jonny May, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Jonathan Joseph, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 1-Joe Marler, 2-Jamie George, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-George Kruis, 6-Courtney Lawes, 7-Sam Underhill, 8-Tom Curry Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Charlie Ewels, 21-Ben Earl, 22-Willi Heinz, 23-Henry Slade Ireland XV: 15-Jordan Larmour, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rob Herring, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Devin Toner, 5-James Ryan, 6-Peter O’Mahony, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-CJ Stander, Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Caelan Doris, 21-John Cooney, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Keith Earls

What time does England vs Ireland kick-off?

What TV channel is England vs Ireland on?

Can I live stream England vs Ireland today?

England vs Ireland line-ups