England vs Wales free live stream, TV channel – watch Six Nations 2020

England host Wales in the Six Nations today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream and TV information.

England will be looking to capitalise on their convincing win over Ireland last month. Wales, though, are aiming to bounce back following defeat to Six Nations table-toppers France.

But fly-half Jarrod Evans believes Wayne Pivac’s side aren’t far away from producing their best rugby. Ahead of the clash at Twickenham, Evans said: “I feel we are creating a fair bit but it’s probably about just trying to finish off one or two things – if we had taken our opportunities last weekend, then the game goes the other way. “It’s about how we can get better and how we can finish those chances and the games could have gone a lot differently. “They’ve (England) gone pretty well. There’s a lot of consistency in their side and I don’t think they change the way they play for each other.

“We know what’s coming from them with their power game especially at home. I think it’s all about how we weather that first 20 minutes because they are going to come at us pretty hard like most sides do at home.” England flanker Sam Underhill is looking forward to the clash with Wales, having spent two years playing his club rugby at Ospreys. And the 23-year-old knows what the game means to both sets of fans. Underhill said: “There’s definitely a special sense of occasion. I’ll never be able to know what it really means for them because I’m English but you definitely sense there’s an extra edge and added emotion.

“There’s obviously more to England versus Wales than just rugby. Obviously none of us work at Westminster but it’s important to recognise what the game means to both parties. “From living over there I’ve seen how much it means to them as a nation. As a player it’s always one to look forward to; it’s the game you want to play in. “In the era of professional sport you can’t let things like that distract you too much but for the fans there’s definitely something else.” What time does England vs Wales start? The Six Nations clash kicks off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday, March 7.

What TV channel is England vs Wales on? ITV will be showing live coverage of the match throughout the UK, with additional coverage on S4C in Wales. Fans can tune into the build-up from 3.50pm. Can I live stream England vs Wales? As the game is shown live on ITV, fans will be able to stream it for free. To do this, simply download the ITV Hub app, or watch online via the ITV website.

