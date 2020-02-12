Epic Store deals KILLER BLOW to Steam with next game giveaway – best reason to switch?

The battle between Steam and the Epic Games Store could be over thanks to an upcoming game giveaway.

One of the ways in which Epic has tried to win over new customers is by giving away various titles for free.

Indeed, login to the Epic Store right now, and you can grab free copies of Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride.

And next week’s line-up is even better, as Kingdom Come Deliverance becomes the next release to be given away for free.

The historical role-playing game has been a hit with fans and critics, scoring 76% on Metacritic for the PC.

Most of the game’s criticisms have been addressed in post-release updates, especially the performance issues.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be available as a free download from February 13.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire,” reads the official description. “Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices.”