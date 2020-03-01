Erdogan opens the doors of Europe to migrants

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Saturday February 29 to keep the doors of Europe open to migrants, seeking to gain Western support against the Syrian regime he promised to “Charging the price” of his attacks on the Turkish military.

On the border between Turkey and Greece where several thousand people wanting to go to the European Union flocked, the situation was tense, with scuffles between Greek police officers firing tear gas canisters and migrants throwing stones.

Syria: “NATO countries diverge on their security interests”

Thousands of migrants at the border

Thousands of migrants, including women and children, spent the night at the border, gathering around makeshift braziers near the Pazarkule border crossing (Kastanies, Greek side), according to AFP correspondents.

Despite the strong winds, others chose to reach Greece by the islands in the Aegean Sea, where 180 people arrived between Friday and Saturday morning, according to Athens.

On Saturday, an inflatable boat carrying Gambians and Congolese ran aground on the rocky shore at Lesbos. Shaken by the crossing and reciting prayers, the 27 survivors, including a pregnant woman, were taken in by volunteers, according to AFP.

4,000 migrants rejected

“We are not going to close the doors”, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, saying that 18,000 migrants had already crossed over to go to the EU since Friday, a figure that seems overvalued compared to what AFP journalists found.

Faced with these scenes that awaken the specter of the serious migration crisis that Europe was facing in 2015, Greece and Bulgaria – also neighboring Turkey – have closed their border. Athens, which has stepped up border patrols, said on Saturday it prevented 4,000 migrants from entering “illegally” on Greek territory.

Put pressure on the EU

Turkey, which in 2016 signed a pact with Brussels to reduce the flow of migrants, particularly to Greece, opened its borders on Friday to put pressure on the EU to obtain more support in Syria.

Ankara suffered heavy casualties there on Thursday, with 33 soldiers killed in airstrikes attributed to Bashar al-Assad’s regime, backed by Moscow, in the northwestern province of Idleb. Another Turkish soldier was killed on Friday. Turkey retaliated with artillery and drone bombing, saying on Saturday it destroyed a “Chemical weapons facility”, which Syrian state television has denied.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an NGO, at least 48 Syrian soldiers and 14 combatants from Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus, died in Turkish strikes. “We would have preferred not to get there. But since they pushed us there, then they will pay the price ”said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“ Get out of our way. “

Against the backdrop of a rapid deterioration in relations between Ankara and Moscow due to the Idleb crisis, the Turkish president hardened his tone towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he has nonetheless endeavored to cultivate a close personal relationship since 2016 .

In a telephone interview on Friday, “I said to Mr. Poutine: “Get out of our way. Leave us alone with the diet + », said Erdogan.

According to the Kremlin, the two heads of state could meet in Moscow next week. In this context of tensions, some 200 demonstrators chanted on Saturday “Putin, assassin!” near the Russian consulate in Istanbul, placed under high police protection.

Take back the province of Idleb

In recent weeks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly urged Syrian troops to withdraw from certain areas in Idleb by the end of February, threatening to force them if not. In theory, this deadline expires at midnight on Saturday.

The Damascus regime, supported by Russia, has been waging an offensive since December to retake the province of Idleb, the last rebel and jihadist stronghold, and has been working hard in recent weeks. The fighting in Idleb, including the bombing, has caused a humanitarian catastrophe, forcing almost a million people to move. The conflict in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people since 2011.

Funeral

Several thousand Turks also attended the funeral of soldiers killed on Thursday, which took place in 18 different cities. President Erdogan participated in a ceremony in Istanbul.

Strong concern of the international community

The situation in the province of Idleb is causing serious concern to the international community, which on Friday multiplied calls for the end of hostilities.

But beyond verbal solidarity, Ankara is now asking for concrete help. “We will not be able to face a new wave of refugees” coming from Idleb, Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Saturday, accusing the EU of not having provided all the financial aid promised to welcome the refugees.

“Clandestinely” the border

At the Greek border, where the clouds of tear gas mixed with the acrid smoke of campfires, the migrants waited for the opportunity to pass. “The Greeks have closed the border (…) If they do not reopen it, then we will try to cross illegally. Going back to Istanbul is out of the question ”, Ahmad Barhoum, a Syrian refugee who spent the night there, told AFP.

An Egyptian who requested anonymity told AFP he was waiting “A decision by the patron of the European Union, Angela Merkel”, the German Chancellor, whose country welcomed several hundred thousand people during the 2015 migration crisis.