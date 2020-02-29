Erdogan says he will leave Europe’s borders open to migrants

Turkey “cannot cope” with a new wave of Syrian refugees, said the Turkish president.

Turkey will keep its borders with Europe open to allow migrants to cross, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, reproaching the European Union for not helping Ankara enough to bear the burden.

Greece prevents the arrival of 4000 migrants

“We are not going to close the doors,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that 18,000 migrants had already crossed to cross to Europe since Friday, an figure that cannot be confirmed. Turkey “cannot cope” with a new wave of Syrian refugees, he said.

In addition, Greece has prevented 4,000 migrants from Turkey from entering Greece “illegally”, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Saturday after an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “Greece was faced yesterday (Friday) with an organized, mass and illegal attempt to violate our borders and has overcome it,” he said. “We have protected our borders and those of Europe.”