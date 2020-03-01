Erdogan sends thousands of migrants to the Greek border

Insisting on his attempt to bring the pressure of the war in Syria to the doors of the European Union, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, acknowledged yesterday that the borders of his country with the Old Continent are open, while a few thousand migrants were grouped on the border with Greece.

Erdogan’s statements, delivered in an act of Justice and Development Party (AKP)They represented the first open recognition that Ankara is preparing to take a major turn to its immigration policy by allowing displaced people to try to cross its territory into Europe. The Turkish president said, without offering any evidence, that 18,000 people would have already crossed the border since their country opened them, and anticipated that the figure could double.

For the moment, however, the number of documented arrivals in Greece – the main gateway to Europe – remains low, and they would have only experienced a slight increase compared to the gradual arrivals that have occurred daily during the last years. . Since Friday, about 60 people – mainly Afghans – arrived by land in the Hellenic country and another 200 made it through the Aegean islands, Efe reported, away from the data offered by Erdogan.

Even so, on Friday night and yesterday, different groups of people repeatedly insisted on their attempt to circumvent the Greek border guard to enter the country. The clashes with the police were repeated. Migrants threw stones, burning branches and other objects, while agents turned to tear gas to try to repel their attempts, as they collected media present in the area. A source from the Greek government said that between 4,000 and 7,000 people are on the Turkish side of the border in Kastanies, in the northeast of the country, waiting for their opportunity.

«Greece faced [el viernes]to an organized, massive and illegal attempt to violate its borders, and resisted the attempt », said the spokesman of the Executive of Athens, Stelios Petsas, in statements collected by Reuters. “Government [heleno]he will do whatever it takes to protect his borders, ”added the official, who assured that his country’s authorities have prevented some 4,000 people from crossing the border.

Noting his concern about the possible script turn, the Greek Prime Minister, the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, yesterday addressed the issue with the other members of the Government in an emergency meeting. And his foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, contacted the leader of European diplomacy, Josep Borell, to request an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU in order to address a situation that is complicated with the passing of the hours. In 2015, about one million refugees and migrants made the journey between Turkey and Europe through Greece. Yesterday, Petsas announced that Athens has ordered the strengthening of police and military deployment on the land and sea border to prevent it from happening again.

Erdogan, in turn, claimed that the decision to open the borders with Europe is due to a alleged breach by Brussels of the agreement signed between them in 2016 under which Ankara pledged to prevent the displaced from crossing the border in exchange for high financial aid. Yesterday, the Turkish president complained that European funds would be arriving in the country too slowly, and asked to be sent directly to the Turkish government.

His strategy seemed to take effect, and Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria, another border country with Turkey, said he will meet with Erdogan on Monday and anticipated that everything possible should be done as soon as possible to offer Ankara the necessary means so that he can take care of the almost four million migrants it hosts.

Ankara’s decision to open its borders with Europe came also after the death of 33 Turkish soldiers on Thursday in Syria, where his army and local allies are in a conflict with the Syrian forces, backed by Russia, in the province of Idlib, the last great stronghold controlled by the rebels. Erdogan asked NATO for help, which is not currently involved. Since the resurgence of violence in the area, about one million people have been forced to flee to the border with Turkey, where they are crowded into what some consider the worst humanitarian crisis in the conflict. Turkey currently hosts more than 3.6 million refugees from the Arab country, and has warned that it cannot cope with the arrival of more people from Idlib.