Eredivisie Standings

Apr 4 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 25 18 2 5 68 23 56 2 AZ 25 18 2 5 54 17 56 …………………………………… 3 Feyenoord 25 14 8 3 50 35 50 …………………………………… 4 PSV 26 14 7 5 54 28 49 5 Willem II 26 13 5 8 37 34 44 6 Utrecht 25 12 5 8 50 34 41 7 Vitesse 26 12 5 9 45 35 41 …………………………………… 8 Heracles 26 10 6 10 40 34 36 9 Groningen 26 10 5 11 27 26 35 10 Heerenveen 26 8 9 9 41 41 33 11 Sparta 26 9 6 11 41 45 33 12 Emmen 26 9 5 12 32 45 32 13 VVV 26 8 4 14 24 51 28 14 Twente 26 7 6 13 34 46 27 15 Zwolle 26 7 5 14 37 55 26 …………………………………… 16 Fortuna 26 6 8 12 29 52 26 17 ADO 26 4 7 15 25 54 19 …………………………………… 18 Waalwijk 26 4 3 19 27 60 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation