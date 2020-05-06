Erste Group warns of significant drop in 2020 net profit

VIENNA, April 30 – Austrian lender Erste Group said it expects a significant drop in its 2020 net profit after posting a 38% fall for the first quarter as it felt the effects of the coronavirus restrictions on its business.

Net profit reached 235.3 million euros ($256 million) in the January-March period, beating expectations of 222 million euros according to a poll of 14 analysts published on the lender’s website.

The bank, which operates in six central and eastern European countries besides its Austrian home market, said it was its “firm intention” to pay a dividend for 2019 but the amount would be determined by economic realities. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)