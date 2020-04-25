ESB issues warning against swimming in reservoirs during Covid-19 crisis

ESB HAS ISSUED a warning against people swimming in reservoirs as the weather gets better.

In a statement, a spokesperson for ESB said that it had “heard anecdotally of one incident of swimming in an ESB reservoir in recent days”.

While it is now at “quite a low level”, the spokesperson said that ESB would receive more reports of swimming in reservoirs during warmer summer months.

The spokesperson said that it was particularly concerning with more people off work and school because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

A statement issued yesterday afternoon warned of the dangers of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

“This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters. In these challenging times, ESB also reminds the public of the current government requirement to stay at home,” the statement said.

ESB has reservoirs across the country including at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare and at Lough Nacung in Donegal.