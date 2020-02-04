EU being destroyed from the INSIDE – Brussels chief says ENEMY WITHIN at work

THE European Union must guard against “people and forces” trying to weaken the political project, the bloc’s leaders warned on Brexit day.

EU Council chief Charles Michel said it was “very important to explain the added daily value” in the wake of losing the UK after 47 years of membership, in a Brexit Day address. But EU Parliament President David Sassoli went further, warning internal forces are trying to bring along the demise of the European Union. He said: “Even within our countries there are people and forces trying to weaken the EU. What is their agenda?”

Mr Michel said: “It’s never a happy moment when someone leaves but we will open a new chapter and devote all of our energy in building a stronger and more ambitious European Union.” “It’s very important point that we take much more consideration of expectations of citizens to the European Union and it’s very important to explain the the daily added value of this political project,” he added. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, mourned “losing a former member that was very pragmatic, very down to earth and very clear with the economic agenda”. She added: “Let there be no doubt the challenges the EU faces and the opportunities that can be grasped have no changed because of Brexit.”

The bloc’s next challenge is hammer out a post-Brexit relationship with the United Kingdom after we finally leave tonight at midnight. Its leaders suggested that they have learned significant lessons after negotiating the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement since March 29, 2017 when then prime minister Theresa May submitted the country’s official Article 50 notice. Mrs von der Leyen insisted the EU is in a much better position than Britain ahead of the next stage of talks. She said: “It’s the British people who decided and this has to be respected, but with this three and a half years of Brexit, there was a very precious experience made by the EU27 on how much unity counts, how strong we are in unity – way more than any single country will ever have on its own.”

The bloc’s most senior official declared that she will pursue the “best agreement” possible with the UK. “On Monday we will be opening a new chapter in our history,” she said. “The Commission will table proposals for its negotiations. “We want best possible partnership but clearly there will always be a difference. Belonging to EU counts for something. Unity gives you strength. Tomorrow is not the end but a beginning.”

She added: “It’s the choice of the British people to be on their own, we respect it, we will stay neighbours. “The three of us are determined, and other side of channel is the same, to negotiate the best possible agreement, we have so much in common.”