EU blunder: How Brussels made a mess of Canada trade deal amid Brexit standoff

THE EUROPEAN UNION has started Brexit trade talks in a stubborn mood as Boris Johnson seeks an ambitious agreement, looking to stop the UK from being tied to Brussels’ regulations. While the Prime Minister looks to secure a similar deal to that of Canada’s, he will also be wary of the catastrophic errors made by the EU which still haunt Ottawa to this day.

The EU-Canada trade agreement – known as CETA – was implemented in 2017, becoming the bloc’s biggest agreement ever made as Brussels looked to branch out its economic power. Hailed as an ambitious new deal, the CETA arrangement promised benefits such as eliminating 98% of tariffs, aiming to remove them completely in years to come. The deal also meant that many goods such as food, textiles, medical equipment and machinery were immediately duty-free.

This arrangement gave Canadian business a great deal of optimism, however this excitement hasn’t materialised into benefit for everyone in the North American country. Despite the fact that tariffs were diminished on most goods moving between the EU and Canada, numbers reported in October by Politico display how the Brussels made a hash of the deal. That’s because just 37 percent of EU exports to Canada were exported under the tariff-free terms of the CETA, meaning over 60 percent of EU exports to Canada are paying higher WTO tariffs even though the companies could ship their goods at lower rates. Under the botched deal, additional administrative obligations have meant that added costs have rendered the CETA obsolete for some businesses.

Firms have to prove that each of their products comply with “rules of origin” —requirements on how much Canadian or EU content has to be in each type of good to qualify for tariff reductions. While corporations have been the main beneficiaries of the CETA, small and medium sized businesses as they don’t have the resources to make the process cost-effective. The deal also attracted a lot of criticism from the Canadian agricultural industry, with many feeling that while European traders reaped the rewards of the agreement, in North America farmers in particular felt left behind. When the CETA was finalised, it was agreed that tariffs would remain on poultry, meat and eggs.

Even though the EU allowed Canadians to export more duty-free meat to Europe, the numbers prove that this plan has failed to redeem the damage. Following the implementation, EU exports to Canada rose 11 percent in 2018 from a year earlier, while imports from Canada rose 7 percent. Canadian agricultural exports to the EU, however, fell 15 per cent.