EU bombshell: How Tony Blair warned key policy would ‘put Germany in charge’

TONY BLAIR is one of the UK’s most famous Europhiles, but even he warned that joining the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) would “put Germany in charge” of the UK’s money.

Brexit Day has finally arrived – the UK will leave the EU at 11pm tonight. While many people will be jubilantly gathering in Parliament Square, others will be mourning the separation from the bloc, among them the former Prime Minister. Mr Blair, who was responsible for increased political integration with the EU and who campaigned hard to Remain in 2016, said in December that it was a “tragedy” that Brexit is now inevitable.

However, back in the Eighties, Mr Blair was far more cautious, even campaigning on a platform of leaving the European Economic Community (EEC) – the precursor to the EU – in 1982 and 1983. In 1986, he continued with this trend, fiercely opposing the UK entering the ERM. The ERM, which tied European countries’ currencies together, was the precursor to the single currency. The UK eventually joined in 1990 only to disastrously crash out two years later on Black Wednesday.

On September 16, 1992, the UK government withdrew the pound sterling from the ERM after failing to keep it above the lower currency exchange limit mandated by the system – and the fallout cost the Treasury an estimated £3.3billion. Mr Blair arguably predicted this chaos in a damning speech in the Commons in 1986. The future Prime Minister, who at the time was a Labour backbencher, laid into Roy Jenkins, then-leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in response to calls from the SPD-Liberal Alliance for the UK to join the ERM. He argued that the ERM would essentially tether the pound to the Deutschmark, adding that “we would be putting Herr Pohl of the Bundesbank in 11 Downing Street”, where the UK Chancellor lives.

Mr Blair quipped: “He might be preferable to the present incumbent, but we should yield our freedom of action.” For example, he pointed out, if the UK had joined just two of three months earlier when the pound was strong, it would have entered the ERM at a rate of 3.6DM or 3.5DM to the pound, but over the Christmas period a fall in world oil prices weakened the pound and strengthened the Deutschmark. Now, the parity was down to 3.33DM to the pound. Had this all happened with the UK already inside the ERM, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson, would have been compelled to hike up interest rates to stay in the system.

He said: “I guarantee that if interest rates had gone up last week, we would have had an alliance motion criticising the government for raising interest rates. “They cannot have it both ways. Penalties are involved and those penalties should be clearly understood.” Mr Blair added that the UK’s situation is different to much of Europe, because it had a petrocurrency, meaning a currency from an oil-producing nation, which tends to rise and fall in value against other currencies with the rise and fall of oil prices. He said: “With regard to Britain as an oil exporter, cheaper oil for Germany would put up the Deutschmark.

“If there is a drop in oil prices, cheaper oil prices mean that the Deutschmark lifts and, conversely, that the pound is subject to downward pressure. “That tension would be built into the system once sterling joined the ERM.” Ultimately, he claimed, the ERM would require monetary policy convergence between nations for it to work properly. However, he claimed that German fiscal policy was “too right” implying that he himself – and the SDP-Liberal Alliance – would support a more flexible one, allowing some inflation to reduce unemployment.

The only compelling argument Mr Blair saw for joining is that it would provide a hedge or some certainty against short-term instability in the currency. On the other hand, he claimed there is “no clear evidence” that day-to-day volatility of exchange rates damages trade flows. Finally, he warned the house that it is “important that our choice informed and not a careless embrace of anything with the word ‘European’ in it.” In more recent years, however, Mr Blair have done a complete U-turn on this arguably Eurosceptic viewpoint.