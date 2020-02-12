EU chaos: Brussels ALREADY missing UK after Brexit – ‘Countries used to hide behind them!’

THE European Union has struggled to adjust with life without Britain as the bloc prepares for a huge battle over its new €1 trillion budget.

EU capitals are missing the influence and sensibility of London on the Brussels decision-making process. The remaining 27 member states face some of the political project’s toughest decision as the post-Brexit soul-searching continues. Sweden’s Europe minister Hans Dahlgren said: “We are missing the UK as a big player and a close partner in those talks.

“We have to work even harder to reach our objectives.” During its 47 years of EU membership, Britain provided the balance that prevented France and Germany exerting their influence over the rest of the bloc. But now previous EU allies are without the strength of London at the negotiating table, or even simply providing a veto to hide behind. Agata Gostynksa-Jakubowska, from the Centre for European Reform think-tank, said: “Countries like the Netherlands used to hide behind the UK’s back, hoping it would be very vocal while representing Dutch interests too.

“It was better to have another member state threatening a veto.” Brexit has forced EU capitals, who share Britain’s attitudes towards free trade, spending and Nato, to rethink their strategy. Some have spent the last three years canvassing potential new allies in a bid to bolster their strength at the negotiating table.

A diplomat said: “This is what we have basically been doing for the past three years now: talking to the other 26 countries and finding where we have similar views – and where we did not realise we have similar views. “That has been a political priority.” Ireland is another country seeking to reposition itself in the bloc, after EU membership helped Dublin and London heal a troublesome relationship.

Michael Collins, a former Irish diplomat, said: ‘It was a very comfortable position for Ireland with the Brits in. “With Brexit, we really had to shake ourselves and ask where to position.” Dublin has tried to team up with the New Hanseatic League – a Dutch-led alliance leading the charge against France – and doubled its diplomatic presence in Berlin.



