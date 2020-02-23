EU civil war: Shock budget admission as member states feud – ‘No one will be happy!’

THE EUROPEAN UNION member states are set for divisive talks over the bloc’s budget plans, and Brussels figures have offered a worrying forecast – claiming “we don’t expect member states to be happy”.

In the lead-up to the talks, President of the European Council Charles Michel has tried to set out a “flexible” compromise between the EU’s warring factions. But unnamed Brussels sources have told reporters that “we are not expecting states to be happy, but degrees of dissatisfaction are key” in a concerning assessment. Mr Michel proposed last Friday to set national contributions at above 1 percent of the bloc’s gross national income – dubbed a “balanced proposal”.

While this pleases some countries in the EU, some of the most important and influential states could resist the proposal. The ‘Friends of Cohesion’ alliance, comprised mainly of southern and eastern European countries, are in favour of increased spending for less economically developed countries. Some in the group support the Commission’s 1.11 percent of gross national income spending proposal from 2018, while others are fighting to maintain funding for regional development. But while this pleases some EU countries, some of the most important and influential states could resist the proposal.

In the spirit of compromise, has put forward a 1.074 percent figure on GNI spending, which goes against the wishes of the “one percenters”. Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, also commonly known as the ‘Frugals’ due to their staunch advocacy for a limited spending scheme, want to limit the spending at one percent. These countries are also pushing to retain a rebate from Brussels on their respective contributions – a rebate that would take the form of the one granted to the UK before its departure. While the richer nations aim to reduce their output, they may have no choice as the EU seeks to recover the contributions lost by Brexit.

The European Commission has calculated that the loss to its budget due to Brexit will amount to around £10billion a year, which means across the six-year period the bloc could lose out on up to £60billion. Mr Michel also admitted that the negotiation will be “extremely complex” and “the most difficult one ever in EU history because of the Brexit gap”. The budget, despite its best efforts to bring Europe together, has not gone down well with everybody, though.