EU crippled: How bitter feuds between EU27 could topple bloc in Brexit talks

THE EUROPEAN UNION has put on a united front in its attempts to frustrate the UK during Brexit talks – but now that Britain has left the bloc, the underlying fractures between the 27 member states could come to the fore amid trade talks.

Ursula Von der Leyen promised to lead “a geopolitical” European Commission after taking over from Jean-Claude Juncker in December. This echoes previous statements from the bloc’s leaders calling for “a political union” and “European sovereignty” – a signal of shared interests and cooperation between all of the member states. In reality, some of the EU’s most important and influential leaders are not as unified as many think, with Germany and France’s growing rivalry threatening the core of the bloc.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron’s countries have come to blows over a number of issues in recent years, as highlighted by Charles Grant of the Centre for European Reform. He highlights how, for example, Berlin did not consult Paris before agreeing to the Nord Stream gas pipeline opened in 2011. Spanning from west Russia to the eastern German city of Greifswald, critics have expressed concerns over Germany’s project as it risks making Europe dependent on Russian energy and causing tensions with the US. More recently, Merkel and Macron have disagreed over the involvement of Huawei, as she “kept the French in the dark before saying that she would allow Huawei to compete for contracts in parts of Germany’s 5G network”.

Mr Grant added: “She also ignored the French view that Huawei was a potential security threat and that there should be a common EU response to the Chinese company.” While Paris has been wary of the China threat, its relaxed outlook over the Russia issue in recent months has not been shared by other EU member states. In November, the French President was the only EU leader to oppose North Macedonia’s entry into the bloc while Paris was joined by Denmark and the Netherlands in thwarting Albania’s attempts to join the bloc. Justifying the shock move, President Macron said the accession process itself had to be reformed and that the EU “should do more to help those countries develop, not just make pledges”. With Russia and China looking to increase their influence in the Balkans, North Macedonia is pursuing stronger integration with the Western allies to help bolster their defence against outside interference. But, much to the rest of Europe’s dismay, France defied the region’s wishes, and later gave Russia President Vladimir Putin more cause for optimism. The French President claimed in 2019 that Russia was no longer an enemy. He said: “Is our enemy today Russia? Or China? Is it the goal of NATO to designate them as enemies? I don’t believe so.”

Aside from the EU’s central nations, there is also growing frustration in southern Europe with the eurozone. Economic growth in the 19-nation area which use the euro has fallen back, slowing to a seven year low and having a significant impact in France and Italy. Rome’s economy contracted by 0.3 percent, only consolidating frustration with the euro currency. Spain and Portugal, despite better relations in recent years, also have ongoing disputes which could lead to further cracks in the European project. Spain has also initiated a diffuse dispute regarding Portugal’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the territorial waters of the Savage Islands. The islands status are the centre of Madrid’s efforts to increase fishing and mineral exploration in the region, but they are currently under Portuguese sovereignty.