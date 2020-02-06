EU CRISIS: Brexiteer exposes what Brussels is most afraid of in future Brexit negotiations

BRITAIN’S departure from the EU may cause a crisis within the bloc after Brexit as it may reignite one of the European Union’s biggest fears according to one Tory MP.

The greatest threat to the European Union may be Britain thriving outside of the EU after Brexit. Tory MP Tom Hunt explained Britain breaking away from the bloc may prove to be the biggest threat to their European project. Mr Hunt told the Express.co.uk in an interview that the “elephant in the room” may have been Britain’s determination to prosper after the EU.

He said: “I don’t think it is a surprise we are the first country to have voted to leave the European Union. “I don’t think we will be the last. “We are not the kind of country that capitulates. “I think Britain thriving outside of the European Union could be a threat to their project.

“If we do leave, as I expect and pretty much know, the world will not end. “We will continue to live in a prosperous country. “In fact, we will become more prosperous. “We will have the freedoms of leaving.

“I think that perhaps the EU are concerned other countries will follow. “Perhaps that has been one of the key things and the elephant in the room all along.” The next hurdle for Boris Johnson is expected to be how well he negotiates a trade deal with the European Union.

