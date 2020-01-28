EU crisis: Brussels bracing for ‘most difficult’ budget talks after Brexit

EUROPEAN UNION leaders are bracing themselves for “extremely complex” negotiations at a crunch summit to decide how much members states should fork out for the budget over the next seven years.

The special meeting scheduled for February 20 is set to play host to a dramatic showdown between heads of state and Eurocrats as they argue over more than £850m (€1bn). European Council president Charles Michel warned the summit is on track to be “the most difficult one ever in EU history because of the Brexit gap”. An EU diplomat told Politico Mr Michel was planning on holding the talks “in a Belgian way” meaning he will not allow participants to leave until an agreement has been reached.

The Belgian politician has spent the past few weeks visiting major European capitals as he mediates between governments. The willingness to compromise on key issues is said to be low among many leaders. With just four days to go until the UK departs the bloc, the remaining 27 member states are faced with a future in which they will have to fill the billion-dollar gap caused by Brexit. Britain has been one of the largest net contributors to the EU.

Angela Merkel will be in a particularly sticky spot at the negotiating table, as there is a lot at stake for Germany. Brexit will serve as a welcome occasion for the Commission, France and other member nations to call for Berlin’s contribution discount to be cancelled. The Germans have insisted that their rebate should not be touched.

Rasmus Andresen, the only German MEP on the EU parliament’s six-member team, said he hoped member states would be willing to agree on a budget which would put citizens’ needs at the centre. The Green politician said: “Hopefully the member states will agree on a strong European doublet, which will reach the climate goals, fight poverty and spend more money on research, youth and digitalisation. “The European Parliament is ready to negotiate.

“Our goal is a good agreement for all European citizens.” And fellow German Monika Hohlmeier, the chairwoman of the parliament’s budgetary control committee, also demanded more financial support from the federal government. The Christian Social Union (CSU) politician said: “It is incomprehensible to me that Germany refuses and insists on spending one percent of economic output without internalising the tasks ahead.

“Just looking at the fact that we are the biggest net contributor is very one-sided. “Without the common single market, there would be a drastic increase in unemployment.” Mr Michel has been trying to get the recently stalled talks back on track since he entered office in early December.