EU crisis: Historian sends warning to Brussels – ‘Brexit ripping bloc apart!’

THE EUROPEAN UNION is being torn apart by Brexit with the potential for more countries to leave the bloc, a German-British historian has warned.

Professor Kiran Klaus-Patel also said the “real game” in Brexit lies in any future relationship with the European Union going forward. The historian highlighted the rise in right-wing populist parties across Europe and the rocky road ahead for Brussels after Brexit. Professor Klaus-Patel said some other European countries have previously flirted with an exit, they have “gradually axed these positions”.

He said long negotiations had previously a deterrent effect on EU critics, causing them to back off from plans to quit the bloc. Now, however, the option might be back on the table. But this would only be the case if Britain succeeds in negotiating an advantageous deal. A number of EU members have potentially expressed a desire to stage their own exit plans.

Recently, a Eurobarometer poll showed Poland is the most eurosceptic country in the EU27. The poll revealed nearly 50% of Poles believed they could face a better future outside the European Union in what many are dubbing ‘Polexit’. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said the bloc could collapse “within 10 years” as Britain’s departure influences other members. Mr Farage went on to say Poland, Italy and Denmark are the “frontrunners” to leap from the European bloc. And a Brexit Day poll by Express.co.uk has found Italy could be the most likely country to follow Britain out.

Speaking to Deutschlandfunk Kultur radio, Professor Klaus-Patel said Britain’s withdrawal from the EU is a “serious loss, because it is not just any member state”. The professor argued Britain’s strength lies in its nuclear power and economic strength and this makes its departure significant. However, Professor Klaus-Patel also said Britain should continue to have a close relationship with the EU.

He was not, however, clear as to how a relationship between the UK and the bloc will develop over time. He concluded with his belief that he does not think the UK can return to a “global political model of complete autonomy”. Professor Klaus-Patel is a German-British historian who is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society. His publication of a history of the European Union in 2018 gained significant attention in Germany.

And he said in a previous interview: “We often talk of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European project as being unprecedented. “But that’s not quite right. Algeria left the EC in 1962, followed by Greenland in 1985. “I still believe that there are lessons to be learned from the past.