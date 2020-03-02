EU doesn’t know what it wants but expect more posturing, says MACER HALL

EU chiefs can hardly complain that they do not know what Britain wants this time around. In contrast to his predecessor Theresa May, Boris Johnson is making every effort to avoid leaving a shred of doubt about his negotiating aims in his wrangle with the bloc.

Mrs May always refused to set out any “red lines” and preferred the ambiguity of her “Brexit means Brexit” mantra. That approach only produced baffled shrugs and sneers from the then European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and his chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Since succeeding Mrs May in Downing Street last July, Mr Johnson has repeatedly offered Brussels a take-it-or-leave-it choice between a free trade deal based on Canada’s virtually tariff-free arrangement with the bloc or relationship based on World Trade Organisation rules. This time, it is the EU which appears unable to make up its mind what it wants. Leaders of the 27 EU member nations are divided over whether to make an example of the UK for leaving their club or protect their own struggling economies by maintaining as frictionless trade as possible with their newly-independent neighbour.