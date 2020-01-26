EU fear: Why Brussels is terrified of Brexit being ‘painful’ for bloc

THE EUROPEAN UNION is set to be reduced to 27 member states as the UK prepares to leave the bloc in a week’s time. While Brussels has maintained a stern posture during arduous negotiations with Britain, Europe’s leaders were expressing fear from the moment Leave secured victory, even admitting that Brexit would be “painful” for the union.

After joining the European Communities in 1973 and acting as a prominent member in the bloc that would become the EU, the UK opted out in 2016’s referendum. As Remainers in the UK were struck with shock, the feeling of surprise was just as prevalent in other European nations, as leaders across the continent desperately feared for the future of the EU.

This included the joint statement from then European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council president Donald Tusk, European Parliament president Martin Schulz, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The key Brussels figures expressed disappointment, saying: “We now expect the United Kingdom government to give effect to this decision of the British people as soon as possible, however painful that process may be. Any delay would unnecessarily prolong uncertainty. “We hope to have the UK as a close partner of the EU also in the future.”

The feeling of dread was shared by leaders of Germany, France and also countries outside of Europe. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, echoed Brussel’s sentiment, saying that: “We take note of the British people’s decision with regret. “There is no doubt that this is a blow to Europe and to the European unification process.” French President at the time, Francois Hollande, warned the UK’s decision would be “tough” for Europe. He said: “This is a painful choice and it is deeply regrettable both for the UK and Europe. But this choice is theirs and we must respect it, accepting all the consequences.

“The British vote is a tough test for Europe.” Outside of Europe, leaders from North America offered encouragement to the UK, promising to work closely with Downing Street even after Brexit is completed. Former US president Barack Obama said: “The people of the United Kingdom have spoken, and we respect their decision. “The special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is enduring, and the United Kingdom’s membership in Nato remains a vital cornerstone of US foreign, security, and economic policy.”