EU fears Boris will quit talks after Macron’s fishing demands ‘Brussels is really worried’

PANIC over British fisheries has rocked Brussels, as the EU prepares for a dramatic showdown between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson.

Brussels is “really worried” about losing access to British fishing waters, ahead of the trade talks on Monday. The EU are slowly acknowledging that they will have to catipulate to the UK over fishing, according to Georgina Wright of the Institute for Government. However, they are relying on French President Emmanuel Macron to pressure Boris Johnson to also compromise his red lines.

Ms Wright said: “The language that is in this mandate, compared to the draft mandate published at the beginning of the month, is a lot tougher. “Some members states are really worried, and they think, if they are going to compromise, they want to start high. “They are doing this potentially knowing it will be a compromise down the line. “It is something that France is worried about. EU ministers have even said it was a deal breaker.”

She continued: “It is something that the EU will want some clarity and movement on early in the negotiations. They will start to discuss it in a couple weeks. “And it is not just France that care about the fisheries agreement. “There are other countries worried as well, but they are lining up quite conveniently behind France and letting France take the lead on this fight.” Fisheries is set to be a huge flash point in the discussions that start on Monday, after the UK and EU positions announced this week were far apart in agreement.

Earlier this week, the UK had warned the EU it will walk away from trade talks in June unless there is a “broad outline” of a deal. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The UK did not vote twice to take back control of its fishing waters only to give that control up again. “As a matter of fact, it doesn’t matter what the EU puts in its mandate as we become an independent coastal state on December 31 2020.” DON’T MISS: Terrifying satellite footage shows extreme Storm Jorge is bigger than the ENTIRE UK [VIDEO]

