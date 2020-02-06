EU fury: PM tells Brussels sovereignty is paramount and UK will NEVER be a rule-taker

BORIS JOHNSON will tell Brussels that sovereignty is more important than frictionless trade, as he insists that the UK will never be a rule-taker, in a major speech setting out his aims for a trade deal next week.

The European Union has said that the UK must conform to EU regulations to ensure a level playing field, if it wants the best possible post-Brexit trade deal. However, Mr Johnson is adamant that he will not cross his own “red lines”, which include the right to diverge on standards and regulations, taking full control of Britain’s fishing waters and freeing the UK from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. Although this is likely to lead to more checks and controls on goods crossing the border, as well as more bureaucracy and costs for businesses, the Prime Minister believes that this is a price well worth paying.

A Whitehall source told the Daily Telegraph: “We have said there will be no alignment with the EU and we are fully aware that there are consequences that flow from that. “We do not want tariffs or quotas, but the EU have already offered us that because Theresa May was offered a Canada-style deal which would have guaranteed that.” The Prime Minister will also reiterate his position that there will be no extension to the transition period and that a trade deal with the EU must be concluded by the end of the year. If no agreement is reached, then the UK will trade with Europe based on World Trade Organisation rules.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Sir Robbie Gibb claims that Brussels has still not come to terms with the fact that Mr Johnson’s 80-seat parliamentary majority has profoundly changed the political landscape regarding Brexit. Theresa May’s former chief of staff said: “The political landscape has utterly changed and with it many obstacles that limited the Government’s room for manoeuvre. “It is now crystal clear to everyone that what the Government agrees to can be delivered.” He added: “This Government wants a good trading agreement with the EU but not at the expense of UK sovereignty.

“The EU can also choose to keep friction to a minimum for the benefit of its business as well as ours. “They can stop playing hardball and accept mutual recognition of our standards as they do for many other countries in certain sectors, such as Canada, Japan and the US.” Sir Robbie predicted that the EU will blink first by agreeing to a “basic free trade agreement” within Mr Johnson’s timeframe. He is confident that Brussels make special provisions for mutual recognition of aviation safety standards, with further sector by sector agreements to be added on after the December 31 deadline.

On Wednesday, MEPs ratified Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal, removing the last obstacle to Britain leaving with a deal. The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told fellow parliamentarians that Britain was “never coming back” in his final address to the assembly. At the end of his speech, Mr Farage and his allies waved union flags, earning a stinging rebuke from the chair.

A clearly irritated vice president Mairead McGuinness turned off his microphone and told them: “If you disobey the rules, you get cut off.” Mr Farage quipped: “Well that’s it, it’s all over, it’s finished!” Ms McGuinness replied: “Please sit down, put your flags away, you’re leaving – and take them with you.”