‘EU has another thing coming!’ How Boris Johnson learned from May’s Brexit mistakes

BRUSSELS has been sent a Brexit trade warning after Boris Johnson today outlined his red lines for the future relationship with the bloc.

Speaking on BBC Politics Live, Brexiteer Iain Dale said the EU “has got another thing coming” if it thinks it could easily force Boris Johnson and his team to loosen up in the upcoming Brexit trade negotiations. Mr Dale argued the Prime Minister has learnt from Theresa May’s mistake of giving into EU demands too early in the talks and will be a tougher negotiator than his predecessor. He said: “What we’re seeing here is Boris Johnson learning from the mistakes of Theresa May. Her negotiating strategy was weak right from the beginning.

“He is laying his cards right on the table now so if you think that we’re going to give in in the way that Theresa May did, you’ve got another thing coming. “Michel Barnier is kind of doing the same on the other side. “Boris described this as a game of chess and it is for the next 11 months. I have no doubt there will be some deal that we get at the end of December – even if it’s only on a sector-by-sector basis or a skeleton deal. “There won’t be the cliff edge, there won’t be no deal at the end.”

Speaking in Greenwich, south-east London, on Monday, the Prime Minister outlined his bullish plan to allow the UK to be the superman of free trade across the world. During his speech, the Prime Minister said the UK would seek a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU. “We want a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to Canada’s, but in the unlikely event that we do not succeed then our trade will have to be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU,” the Prime Minister said. “And let’s be clear, the choice is not emphatically deal or no deal – we have a deal, we’ve done it, and it did indeed turn out as I correctly prophesied to be oven-ready.

“The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada’s or more like Australia’s and I have no doubt that in either case, the UK will prosper mightily.” He warned “free trade is being choked, and that is no fault of the people, that is no fault of individual consumers”. “I’m afraid it is the politicians who are failing to lead, the mercantilists are everywhere, the protectionists are gaining ground,” he added. “From Brussels to China to Washington, tariffs are being waved around like cudgels.”