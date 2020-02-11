EU humiliation: How landmark Canada trade deal was vetoed by Belgian regional government

EU leaders were humiliated when their landmark trade deal with Canada was vetoed by a tiny regional government in Belgium back in 2016.

As the UK moves into its transition period for leaving the EU, Boris Johnson’s government is now focusing on striking up its own trade deals with the bloc and the rest of the world. These will be key to Britain’s future economic success, as it will need to make up for the current advantages it has in terms of tariff-free, friction-free trade. However, Brexiteers are celebrating that the UK is now free to make any deal it likes, away from the shackles of the EU process whereby any deals have to be approved by all member states.

Never was this system showed up more than in 2016 when a lucrative deal with Canada known as Ceta – Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement – ground to halt, throwing European trade policy into disarray, all because of a disagreement in Belgium. For Belgium to sign any treaty, assent is required from all five regional governments, including Wallonia – the French-speaking region in Belgium. Wallonia, which has around 3.6million people and approximately 0.7 percent of the total EU population, refused to approve the deal due to concerns about social and environmental standards. Paul Magnette, Wallonia’s minister-president, who had been leading opposition to the agreement, said he wanted to reopen talks with Canada, but the EU institutions insisted that was impossible.

This brought the possibility of the whole deal, which had taken seven long years to negotiate, to the brink of collapse. The treaty was scheduled to be signed on October 27, 2016, at a summit meeting in Brussels but without a resolution to the intra-Belgium dispute, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided last minute not to get on the plane. John Clancy, senior adviser at FTI Consulting in Brussels, said at the time that the debacle had serious implications for the future of trade policy of the bloc. He told the FT: “Even if a solution is found in the coming weeks and months, the credibility of the EU as the world’s largest trading bloc has been damaged by the political grandstanding of the Walloon parliament.

“The potential negative impacts are huge, including of course for a future EU-UK trade deal post-brexit. “What you’ll find now is international trading partners to the EU will be incredibly cautious because there’s absolutely no guarantee that a trade deal won’t be taken hostage at any number of points.” A senior trade official in another member state added: “I think everyone bent over backwards to try to suit the Walloons. “But at this stage politics trumps trade.”

Finally, on October 27 itself, the regional governments and federal government in Belgium reached an agreement and it was approved by ambassadors from all the EU’s nation states. One of the concerns Wallonia had was nervousness about exposing its agricultural sector to competition from Canadian farmers. The Walloon minister-president also raised objections to a proposed court system for settling disputes between foreign investors and governments. One concession he won in the frantic last-minute talks was that Belgium would be able to go to the European Court of Justice to determine whether a system of investor-state tribunals was compatible with EU law.

The 4-page Belgium compromise also guaranteed that the Belgian government would assess the socioeconomic and environmental impact of Ceta. Three days later, the treaty was signed by Mr Trudeau, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (as Slovakia held the Presidency of the Council of Europe in the second half of 2016). While this dispute was eventually resolved, it was hugely embarrassing for the EU and showed how weak its negotiating position really is if it can be brought to its knees by a petulant regional government. EU leaders had hoped that the “new generation” Canadian deal would set a benchmark for the world and pave the way for an even bigger deal with the US.