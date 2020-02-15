EU panic: How bloc issued brutal measures to stop UK disease outbreak

EU panic about a disease outbreak in the UK resulted in harsh measures to contain it back in the Nineties – a situation that could be compared to the current coronavirus scare.

Coronavirus is a novel, highly contagious virus originating in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It is believed that nearly 60,000 have already been infected and over 1,300 people have died. Eight people have so far tested positive for the virus in the UK.

In a bid to contain the virus, many international flights from China have been grounded and new arrivals from the country are being quarantined. Meanwhile, in the UK, new measures from the Department of Health mean that people with the virus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be free to leave. However this is not the first time the outbreak of a disease or virus has caused international panic – ebola, bird flu, swine flu and SARS all come to mind. For the UK, one of the most memorable in recent years was arguably mad cow disease, which caused fraught relations with the EU after the bloc implemented a harsh trade ban.

Mad cow disease – or Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) – is a neurodegenerative disease caused by prions, rather than a virus. It first affected an animal in the UK in 1986 and, subsequently, 177 people contracted and died of a disease with similar neurological symptoms. It was discovered that BSE could be transmitted to humans in the form of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). Three cases of vCJV occurred in people who had lived in or visited the UK – one in each of Ireland, Canada and the US.

After the Tory government admitted in 1996 that BSE could be transmitted to humans via vCJD, the EU issued a worldwide ban on British beef and beef byproducts. This was to try and stop the spread of the disease from British cattle to humans overseas. Germany and France had already issued unilateral bans on British beef imports to their countries, but the European Commission was now enforcing a global ban – even to countries outside the EU. Farmers in the UK took a huge hit as cattle and beef prices plummeted, school meals took meat off the menu and thousands of cows had to be slaughtered.

This triggered outrage among Eurosceptics in particular, with Tory backbenchers proposing a retaliation ban on French wine and beef, and Bill Cash demanding the government take the European Commission to court. An editorial in The Sun said: “If Brussels has the power to stop Britain from selling a product anywhere in the world, then we are no longer an independent sovereign nation with control over our own affairs. “We are just one of a herd. John Bull has been neutered.” At first, John Major offered a range of actions such as a general and targeted culling of cows, including all unproductive cows over the age of 30 months – and destroying their bodies.

The government later offered to slaughter a staggering 80,000 cows. However, the EU refused to budge from their containment policy, and Mr Major promised a policy of non-cooperation with the bloc. He refused to attend Council meetings and withheld the UK’s commissioner, de facto vetoing any proposed legislation, grinding the EU to a standstill. The Prime Minister told the House of Commons in May 1996: “Without progress towards lifting the ban we cannot be expected to cooperate normally on other Community business.

“We cannot continue business as usual within Europe when we are faced with a clear disregard by some of our partners of reason, of common sense, and of Britain’s national interest.” This crisis took relations between the UK and EU to a historic low and serious questions were asked about Britain’s membership of the bloc. On June 11, 1996, the European Commission lifted the export ban on British by-products and a week later a deal was agreed on the gradual lifting of the beef ban at a Florence summit of EU leaders. Nevertheless, some form of ban remained in place for ten long years and, even after it was lifted, France continued to impose an illegal unilateral ban.

When it comes to China and their relations with the international community with regards to the coronavirus, one particularly damaging aspect has been accusations of a cover-up. China has been accused of downplaying the number of people affected and the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus. The doctor who first tried to warn people about the novel virus was allegedly silenced, and has since died of the disease himself.