EU PARLIAMENT Vice-President Mairead McGuinness warned Britain on the upcoming Brexit stage that may be harder than the last three years.

Britain is set to leave the European Union, after 47 years of membership, today at 11pm. This momentous occasion will see Brexiteers around the country celebrating. However, the Vice-President of the EU Parliament Mairead McGuiness warned Britain that the more “difficult” stage could still be ahead.

During an interview with the BBC, she said forming a new trade agreement with Britain could be more difficult than the last three years due to the short time frame. Ms McGuinness said: “We understand the UK is leaving. “But we hope that the UK will want to stay in a very strong and close relationship with the European Union. “Even around measures like human disease control and all of those big issues where globally we have to act together.

“Many will celebrate in the United Kingdom, I wish them well and I know others will shed tears. “We all have to move on now to this next phase. “I don’t want to dampen a party but I think the next phase may perhaps be more difficult than the last three years. “We have got to condense that into 10-11 months and that is a very short amount of time to agree on a comprehensive trade agreement.”

One of the biggest pressing issues with the future trade agreement is how frictionless trade will be with the bloc. While speaking to the BBC, Michael Gove explained the EU had been very clear frictionless trade was only granted to those who abide by their rules. Mr Gove went on to explain Britain would not be abiding by these rules, therefore, a Canada-style trade agreement would be the best option to ensure Brexit Britain remains independent from the EU.

