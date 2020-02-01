EU POLL: Which country will join the UK and quit the EU next? VOTE HERE

AS BREXITEERS up and down the country celebrate Britain’s formal departure from the EU today, Express.co.uk is asking you which country will be next to quit the EU?

Today marks Britain's formal departure from the EU, after nearly four years of political wrangling. As Brexiteers revel in the Brexit day celebrations, including Nigel Farage's party in Parliament Square, Express.co.uk is asking its readers what country you think will be next to quit the EU? It comes after Tory MEP Daniel Hannan, an outspoken Brexiteer, named the three countries that he believes will soon follow Britain out of the EU.

Mr Hannan said: “The question is not if Britain will rejoin the EU. “The question is who is going to be the next to leave. “Who is going to be the first to join us and the other 170 odd countries outside the EU, trading with our neighbours but governing ourselves.” The Tory explained there were two ways it could happen.

He said: "It could happen accidentally because of some economic shock. "In that case, I think Italy would a candidate. Or it could happen Brexit-style. "In other words a referendum. Demand for a referendum and a successful referendum. "I think I would probably at the moment put my money on the Netherlands.



“But I have to nod in the direction of Denmark, which is also having a similar debate.” After it was decided Big Ben will not chime on Brexit day, due to rising costs, Boris Johnson said the occasion would instead by marked by a countdown clock. The clock will count down from 10pm and will be projected on to No10 Downing Street. The street will also be illuminated with a light display designed to symbolise the “strength and unity” of the UK’s four nations.

The Prime Minister will also deliver a special address to the nation to mark the historic day. Earlier today the Treasury released a new commemorative 50p coin into circulation, to mark Britain’s departure from the EU. The coin, which has today’s date engraved on one side, has been heavily criticised by Remainers, with many saying they plan to boycott using the new 50p. Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former chief political aide, said: “I for one shall be asking shopkeepers for ‘two 20p pieces and a 10’ if they offer me a 50p coin pretending that Brexit is about ‘peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’ given it puts all three at risk.”

Tomorrow the Government will launch its new “Ready to Trade” campaign in 17 cities across 13 countries outside the EU, as the UK seeks to build future trading relationships. Adverts will be placed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UAE and the USA.