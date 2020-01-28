EU showdown: Brussels poised for brutal civil war over funding as Brexit savages bloc

EUROPEAN Council President Charles Michel has called an emergency summit of EU leaders to decide the bloc’s long-term budget, as they face losing over 10 percent of its income after Brexit.

EU leaders will meet on February 20 to thrash out an agreement on the bloc’s budget for the next seven years. So far the EU27 have spent 18 months discussing the long-term budget but have been unable to finalise it, as leaders are split on what areas should be prioritised. But with Brexit just days away, the EU need to decide on the budget as the bloc will lose Britain’s hefty financial contributions from the end of 2020.

The long term budget, that will determine spending from 2021-27, has been a sticking point for well over a year and on Saturday Mr Michel announced “the time has come” to agree the terms of the financial framework. He said in a statement: “The time has come to reach an agreement at our level on the Multiannual Financial Framework. “Any postponement would create serious practical and political problems and jeopardise the continuation of current programs and policies as well as the launch of new ones.” The EU chief urged leaders to strike a compromise and said: “Any postponement would create serious practical and political problems and jeopardise the continuation of current programs and policies as well as the launch of new ones.

“I am fully aware that these negotiations are among the most difficult ones we have to face. “But I am also convinced that with common sense and determination we can strike a deal that will benefit all Europeans. “To achieve this, all sides will need to demonstrate a spirit of compromise. I count on your support in this respect.” The main issue regarding the budget is the percentage of gross national income (GNI) members states will have to pay out.

The EU executive has proposed a budget of 1.11 percent of GNI, while the European Parliament is pushing for 1.3 percent. But some countries are reluctant to hand over more than 1 percent of their GNI. As well as working out each member state’s financial contributions, the bloc also cannot agree the volumes of the main policy areas, the revenue sources and the possibility to add new conditions and incentives for the disbursement of EU funds. The UK is currently the third biggest contributor to the EU budget, forking out just under 12 percent of the total bill in 2018.

Germany’s share was the largest, contributing 20.78 percent, followed by France on 15.58 percent, according to Statistica. But despite losing over a tenth of its income from 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is determined to increase spending to tackle climate change and migration. Earlier this month she outlined proposals for a €1trillion 10-year European Green Deal Investment Plan. The ambitious spending plan is part of Brussels’ plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.