EU threat: Brussels chief launches attack on Boris over ‘race to bottom’ Brexit trade deal

GERMAN MEP David McAllister launched a scathing attack at Boris Johnson over the future post-Brexit trade agreement during the first EU plenary session since British MEPs left the bloc.

German MEP David McAllister took aim at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the EU plenary session discussing the UK and EU’s future relationship. Mr McAllister outlined the three most important elements of the new relationship. He insisted the Customs union must be maintained, no third country should have the same rights and benefits as a member state and the UK must agree to a level playing field.

Mr McAllister also used his brief two-minute speech to issue a warning to Boris Johnson regarding the level playing field. He said: “Let me highlight three main principles of particular importance. “Firstly, the integrity and correct functioning of our internal market, the Customs union, and its freedoms must be maintained. “Secondly, a third country can not have the same rights and benefits as a member state of the EU.

“Thirdly, a level playing field is an overall priority and precondition for any future agreement. “We should not and will not enter a race to the bottom.” Critics of the EU’s stance have argued the European Union want the UK to agree to the level playing field to prevent the UK undercutting the single market and becoming too prosperous. The German MEP then reemphasised the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s point that the EU UK relationship should be ambitious.

He continued: “Together with our British friends we should aim for a partnership that goes well beyond trade and is unprecedented in scope.” Mr McAllister listed areas he hopes the UK and EU could collaborate on beyond trade. He insisted the new relationship should see the pair cooperating on “everything from climate change to data protection.” He closed by saying: “The EU is indeed ready to design a new partnership with zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumpings. “However, a free trade agreement with the UK will not be equivalent to frictionless trade.” Brexit war: Spain joins France and Denmark in bid to keep UK waters [INSIGHT]

Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit shambles exposed by Lord Owen: ‘He wanted out!’ [VIDEO]

‘We need the British!’ EU divided as UK kicked out of energy group [ANALYSIS]