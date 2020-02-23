EU to insist on decades-long Brexit negotiation over Boris Johnson’s Australia-style deal

THE European Union has warned Britain faces a decade-long struggle to negotiate future customs tariffs with Brussels if Boris Johnson pursues an Australia-style trade deal.

The bloc would insist on a “line by line” negotiation on over 10,000 different tariff lines of goods traded with the United Kingdom, according to EU sources. Before talks on such a deal could begin, the EU’s remaining 27 member states would first have to reach an agreement on their “defensive and offensive” strategy. This could result in years of internal wrangling while European capitals draw up a wish list of products they want to continue trading with Britain.

A Government spokeswoman said last night: “Our approach is clear. We are not asking for anything special, bespoke or unique, but are looking for a deal like those the EU has struck previously with other friendly countries like Canada. “We want a relationship based on friendly co-operation between sovereign equals, one centred on free trade and inspired by our shared history and values.” An EU diplomat said: “There is no Australia model. At the moment, the EU trades with Australia on WTO terms. “But first you have to negotiate internally within the EU, with member states. They have to negotiate our offensive and our defensive tariff lines – to even assess that takes a lot of time – then negotiate with the other side, and go then back again. These things take an enormous amount of time.”

Insiders believe the negotiations would run longer than the bloc’s efforts to seal a trade deal with Canada, which took seven years from start to finish. Brussels wants a quick fire “tariff-free, quota-free” deal with Britain, but insists the Government must sign up to follow many of the bloc’s rules and regulations as the price for such a pact. Mr Johnson’s chief negotiator will today use a speech in Brussels to warn the Prime Minister is prepared to walk away from talks unless the EU drops its “ridiculous and unreasonable” demands. The Government will instead revert to the similar agreement between Australia and the EU, based on WTO rules and tariffs.

A Tory source said: “The UK will take a proactive position in the future trade discussions. We have a strong mandate to get Brexit done, get a future trade deal and focus on sovereignty. “This is in line with EU trade deals they have done before ? and we expect the same to apply to us.” Key Brussels demands include the bloc policing UK state aid rules, regulating taxes and permanently aligning Britain with EU standards. Mr Frost’s Task Force Europe will question why other countries, including Canada, South Korea and Japan, don’t have the same draconian conditions in their trade deals with the EU.

A Brussels source said: “You can do a tariff-free, quota-free deal. But, obviously on the EU side there are certain requirements.” Yesterday France claimed Britain and Brussels will “rip each other apart” in bitter post-Brexit trade talks. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “I think that on trade issues and the mechanism for future relations, we are going to rip each other apart.



