EU to stick to ‘painful’ Brexit demands as Brussels ‘not significantly worried’ on no deal

BREXIT negotiations have not been moving forward as the European Union is not “significantly worried” about the UK refusing to give in to its “painful” demands.

Brexit talks have been proceeding slowly as neither the UK nor the European Union have shown signs of giving up their strict red lines in a bid to secure a new trade agreement. King’s College academic Jonathan Portes suggested Brussels is now waiting for London to agree to major concessions as he noted the bloc does not appear “significantly concerned” at the prospect of a no deal scenario. Speaking to CNBC, Prof Portes said: “We know what the outline of a possible deal looks like, the question is whether either side feels they have the political space to make the necessary compromises and concessions.

“And given that the UK is clearly the weaker negotiating partner, the ball is really in the UK’s court as far as the EU is concerned. “They are not sufficiently worried about the consequences of a no deal to make those concessions first. “They are waiting for us to make clear that we are prepared to make some pretty significant concessions on both fisheries and state aid. “It is possible the UK will do that but it is far from certain and, at the moment, it looks at best like a toss out.”

Negotiations between the EU and the UK resumed on Tuesday for the seventh round of talks between negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost. Mr Frost is expected to challenge Mr Barnier over his refusal to agree to continued access to the continent for British haulers. Industry groups on both sides of the Channel have warned failure to reach a deal on haulage would result in severe job losses as well as drive up prices. But some member states, including France and The Netherlands, have suggested facilitating UK access past the Brexit transition period would create unfair competition.

The British Road Haulage suggested Brussels is “shooting itself in the foot” with its refusal to consider Britain’s request, noting the bloc’s “intransigence” would put it at a disadvantage. BRH chief executive Richard Burnett said: “The UK Government is trying to provide symmetry but in terms of market access the EUs position is far more damaging because of the balance, or imbalance, of trade. “Eight-five percent of the volume of goods that come into the UK is moved by European hauliers – UK operators are responsible for the movement of only 15 percent. “The Government approach is to try and negotiate access to the EU while trying to maintain symmetry, but the EU’s current decision puts them at a disadvantage.”