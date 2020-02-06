EU warned there’s ‘no turning back’ as Brexit Britain leaves –’Penny yet to drop for bloc’

THE OBLIVIOUS European Union has failed to understand that the “whole political landscape” has been “utterly changed” according to a Number 10 advisor.

Writing in The Telegraph, Sir Robbie Gibb, who was Downing Street Director of Communications under Prime Minister Theresa May, claimed: “the penny has yet to drop for the European Union.” He said: “Things really have changed in the UK and that is about far more than our historic departure tomorrow. “The new year is producing the same old briefings from Brussels. We are too the EU will set the sequence for these talks, that we will have to make concessions over our fishing rights for access to EU financial markets and that EU judges should have the final say over any trade disputes with Britain…

“But the whole landscape of Brexit has changed.” Sir Robbie spoke of the differences between Mrs May’s idea of Brexit, and that of Mr Johnson. He asserted Mrs May was concerned with lowering friction for British businesses trading with the EU, whilst Mr Johnson’s prioritised British sovereignty over this issue. He added: “Yes, that means some friction, some extra paperwork, but British businesses have the clarity they have sought for years.

“Want to know what the Government is looking out for in this new relationship? Read the Conservative manifesto – it’s all there.” Sir Robbie went on to state that the obstacles of the political landscape has shifted, leaving the government with more room for “manoeuvre”. The former communications director suggested the European Union needed to wise up to what Britain’s demands were going forward. He said: “The EU can also choose to keep friction to a minimum for the benefit of its business as well as ours.

"They can stop playing hardball and accept mutual recognition of our standards as they do for so many other countries in certain sectors. "The EU likes to lecture the UK about Brexit having consequences. It does, but one of those is that the EU will no longer be able to tie the hands of the UK in areas such as state aid." Sir Robbie asserted that after Brexit Day, which is tomorrow, "Brexit" will be done, and this vocabulary should not be used any longer. Instead, he predicted, words such as "no deal" and "Withdrawal Agreement" would come to the fore in Brexit's place.



Sir Robbie, who is now a senior adviser at Kekst CNC, a global strategic communications consultancy, used his piece in the Telegraph to rejoice in Brexit finally getting done. He concluded: “We are leaving the single market and the customs union. We are leaving the jurisdiction of European courts, we will regain control of our fishing industry and our farming. “We will bring in a points-based visa system to attract the best and brightest.

“The EU needs to accept that things have changed and there is no turning back.” Britain is set to leave the European bloc after nearly 50 years of membership tomorrow. Dubbed ‘Brexit Day’, January 31 will see the UK enter a Transition Period which is set to last until the end of 2020.