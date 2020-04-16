‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Update: Rumored Cast Addition For New Season Of HBO Show Revealed

Since the dramatic Season 1 finale, “Euphoria” fans have been eagerly awaiting news about what they can expect to see in the new episodes. Now, a report has indicted that a familiar face may be joining Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and others for Season 2.

According to Collider, Kelvin Harrison Jr. is “in talks to join the cast” of the HBO show. The 25-year-old actor, who landed his first role in the Oscar-winning “12 Years A Slave,” has been featured in many films in recent years, ranging from 2017’s “It Comes At Night” to 2019’s “Luce.” Additionally, he also starred in 2018’s “Assassination Nation,” which starred Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, and Odessa Young. Sam Levinson, who is the voice behind “Euphoria,” also served as the movie’s writer and director.

Harrison has also previously worked on a variety of TV shows as well, as he appeared on “NCIS: New Orleans” as Cadet Lieutenant Commander Max Cabral and 2019’s “Godfather of Harlem” as Teddy Greene.

READ: The Makeup On ‘Euphoria’ Is Beautiful, But It’s Also Full Of Hidden Meanings

As stated by the publication, Harrison has not yet officially committed to the teen drama, which means he will continue to have freedom to take on new projects if anything emerges in the meantime. However, even officially committing to “Euphoria” could come with instability due to production dates being unknown amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the final episode of Season 1, news has continued to slowly emerge about the cast and crew in the meantime. Not only have reports surfaced that indicted two of the co-stars could be dating, but various people who work on the HBO show have since hinted at what’s to come as well. Additionally, Zendaya, who stars as Rue Bennett, also revealed the important backstory of the red hoodie that was featured throughout the episodes.

Collider notes that at this time it has not been revealed what character Harrison would be playing. HBO has also declined to comment on his casting, and Harrison’s representatives did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

Season 1 of “Euphoria” is currently streaming on HBO.