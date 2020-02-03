EuroMillions after Brexit: Can you still play the EuroMillions after Brexit Day?

BREXIT has arrived and as Briton’s celebrate, many are asking whether it is still possible to play the EuroMillions?

Brexit Britain has paved the way for the UK to refocus its priorities in accordance with its own agenda, rather than working within a framework set by the European Union. As of 11pm on Friday, the UK officially left the EU, but what does that mean for the EuroMillions prize draw?

Britain is officially no longer a member of the European Union. Now an 11-month transition period has begun, enabling the UK and EU to negotiate trade deals and other factors will impact the future relationship between the two. A number of immediate changes happened as of 11pm on Friday, January 31, such as MEPs losing their jobs and the Brexit government department being shut down. But over the coming months, there will be many more changes for Britons, but will British people still be able to play the EuroMillions now?

Can you still play EuroMillions after Brexit? The EuroMillions is not contingent on the UK’s membership in the EU and therefore the UK can still play the EuroMillions. Participants do not need to live in an EU country to buy tickets. Switzerland, for instance, has taken part since October 2004, despite not being an EU member. In Britain, the agreement to run the EuroMillions prize draw is between the National Lottery and the official lottery operators of eight other participating countries.

Will the EuroMillions jackpot value be impacted? In the wake of the 2016 referendum result, the value of the pound dropped, which meant jackpot amounts were impacted. However, it actually worked in the UK’s favour and the value of EuroMillions jackpots for British players actually increased. The draw is set in Euros, which is the major currency of seven out of nine countries which participate in the draw.

Whenever the prize is paid out to a UK winner it is converted to pounds using exchange rates on the day of the draw. This means the stronger the Euro is against the pound, the more sterling per Euro you win. Exchange rate changes can mean huge gains or losses for the UK winner, for instance in 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford won a jackpot worth €190 million, which according to exchange rates at the time meant their prize was worth £148 million. However, a UK winner from October 2019 who also won €190 million, was awarded £170 million, because of the differences in the exchange rate at that time.

Will EuroMillions tickets cost more? In the UK, EuroMillions tickets cost £2.50. Ticket prices are subject to change at the discretion of the operator of the UK National Lottery, Camelot, but only with approval from the Government. Neither Camelot or the National Lottery has made any indication that an increase in the current price is expected in the future. The price of a ticket is not dependent on EU membership and therefore prices will not automatically change because of Brexit.

Could British expatriate EuroMillions players be affected? If you are a British citizen living in any of the participating countries you can still buy tickets as usual. The participating countries are: Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. If you are an EU expatriate living in another participating country you can also still play the game. You do not have to be a citizen of a EuroMillions country to play there, however, if you are a jackpot winner you may only claim your prize in the country from which you purchased your ticket.

