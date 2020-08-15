Euromillions results August 7: What are the winning numbers for Friday? Live results

EUROMILLIONS results will come today, on August 7, as a handful of lucky winners can claim a prize ranging from tens of millions to just a few pounds. What are the winning numbers for Friday?

Euromillions results will keep some people glued to their laptops or phone screens tonight as millions of pounds lie within reach. People can pick up a prize every Friday, split across a range of different values. Up to ten people could end up a millionaire thanks to the affiliated UK Millionaire Maker.

What are the winning numbers this Friday? The Euromillions results came out tonight starting at 8.30pm. Tonight’s winning EuroMillions numbers are 5, 20, 21, 36, 41 and the Lucky Stars are 11 and 6. Tonight’s winning Thunderball numbers are: 8, 10, 18, 22, 32, and the Thunderball is 6. People can grab up to £58 million in today’s jackpot, but additional prizes will make other people millionaires as well. To enter, people must buy a lottery ticket from their nearest shop or register online.

Everyone who buys a ticket will gain entry to the Millionaire Maker draw, which, as the name suggests, makes those whose numbers get chosen a millionaire. Tonight’s results will cover the jackpot, Thunderball, and Millionaire Maker numbers. To get a chance at taking home some money, people needed to have picked up a lottery ticket before 7.30pm. The results come as the second opportunity people had to take home millions this week.

The first round of Euromillions results came on Tuesday, August 4. The Tuesday Euromillions results, which also came out at 8.40pm, gave people the chance to win £44 million. The winning jackpot numbers on the day were: 01, 02, 05, 15, 42. The lucky stars were: 05 and 08. The winning Thunderball numbers were: 03, 24, 30, 37 and 38. The Thunderball was: 06.

The Millionaire Maker selection code on Tuesday was TFCV61043. Traditionally, Euromillions results would only come out on a Friday, but Camelot has adjusted their schedule. Recent rule changes made by the company which runs the weekly draws, mean players have the chance to win millions more often. A spokesman for the company said the prince cap has also increased on top of this.

They said: “More prize money will go into the jackpot – plus there will be a prize cap increase to 200M Euros (up from 190M Euros) – meaning an increased chance of bigger jackpots more often. “The changes, which will also see more special promotional draws in the year, came into effect from February 1, with the first draw on Tuesday, February 4 2020. “EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, February 4, an additional 19 lucky winners will be able to look forward to becoming an overnight millionaire. “For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.”

