Europcar shares lifted by financial rescue hopes

PARIS, April 7 – Shares in Europcar rose 11% on Tuesday, lifted by hopes of a bailout for the French car rental company as it battles to contend with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Europcar’s shares have plunged by 65% this year as a Brexit-related drop in demand, declining business-to-business rental volumes and a softening economic environment have been compounded by the global pandemic.

A consortium of international banks is poised to grant Europcar a liquidity line of 223 million euros ($242 million), 90% guaranteed by state-owned bank Bpifrance, French newspaper Le Monde reported.

A Bpifrance representative was not immediately available for comment and the Finance Ministry had no immediate comment.

Europcar said it was sticking to comments it made on March 23, when it said that was working on cost-cutting measures, ways to improve its cash profile and how to use government support being deployed in all countries.

Eurazeo, Europcar’s biggest shareholder with a 29.9% stake, declined to comment.

Le Monde had cited a source close to Eurazeo as saying that the investment company had signalled it was ready to “do its share (in the bailout) as long as all parties interested were doing their share”.

Last month Europcar suspended its 2020 financial goals, saying it was premature to estimate the impact of the ccoronavirus crisis on its short and medium-term outlook,

Moody’s last month downgraded Europcar’s credit rating and placed it on review, citing “the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak across many regions and key car rental markets, which will exert severe pressure on Europcar’s earnings and on its credit metrics”.

Previously owned by Volkswagen, Europcar was bought by Eurazeo in 2006 and subsequently listed on France’s Euronext in 2015.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Maya Nicolaieva, Gwenaelle Barzic and Sudip Kar Gupta Editing by David Goodman )