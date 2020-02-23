Europe shock: The two MEGA DAMS that could save UK from total sea level wipeout

A SCIENTIST wants to erect the dams between Scotland and Norway; France and England, in what would be a feat of modern engineering in a bid to save the UK from total wipeout.

The plans would work at protecting 25million Europeans from rising sea levels as a result of global warming. Sjoerd Groeskamp, an oceanographer at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, said he had a plan for a “possible solution” to global warming.

This plan would see Mr Groeskamp mastermind the construction of a 300miles dam between Scotland and Norway, and an additional 100miles barrier between England and France. In a paper set to be published this month in the American Journal of Meteorology, Mr Groeskamp wrote: “A rise of 10 metres by the year 2500 is predicted, according to the bleakest scenarios. “This dam is therefore mainly a call to do something about climate change now.” He added: “If we do nothing, this extreme dam might just be the only solution.”

The project has been dubbed the North Sea Enclosure Dyke. It is both technically and economically achievable, according to the authors. Costs of the project are estimated at 0.1percent GDP of the countries combined. The sum, thought to be in the region of around £250million to £500million, was estimated by taking into account the costs of dams of similar stature that have been built in South Korea. :

Mr Groeskamp told the Guardian that the calculations handout factored in potential losses. Some of these would include halting the North Sea fishing and increased shipping costs, among other things. Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at the University of Reading told the publication that the plan could work. She said it’s “good that we’re thinking outside the box.”

She added: “I think it is really important that we keep thinking about these ideas, because the future looks very scary.” However, Ms CLoke said the money could go into being used to make populations resistant to flooding. If average temperatures increase by 1.5 degrees celcisus from pre-industrial times, sea levels could rise as much as 30.3inches by 2100.

This warning is in accordance to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The limit is likely to be breached between 2030 and 2052 if global warming continues at its current pace and if unprecedented measures are not taken to curb the increase, a 2018 IPCC report said. Also thinking outside the box were blueprint plans recently drawn-up to create the planet’s first floating city.