Europe weather map: FEROCIOUS winds to smash France and Germany – latest GFS chart

EUROPE will face ferocious winds as Storm Dennis rolls over the UK this weekend with France and Germany both heavily affected.

Storm Dennis will make landfall with the UK on Saturday though Met Office weather warnings are in place from Friday. The fourth named Atlantic storm will not evade Europe where high winds are being forecast.

The latest weather maps show Storm Dennis forming in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday. Dennis then makes its way north-eastwards towards Iceland with its perimeter then sweeping across the UK and parts of Europe. With it comes winds of up to 50mph, torrential rain and for some parts of the UK some snow. Storm Dennis arrives a matter of days after Storm Ciara, which battered the UK with gale-force winds.

Storm Ciara caused nearly one million power cuts, widespread travel disruption and at least five deaths as it hit northern Europe from Sunday into Tuesday. AccuWeather.com meteorologists say they don’t expect Dennis to be as severe as Ciara. But the storm could still have a big impact on structures weakened by Ciara, as well as the flooding the storm caused. Even before Dennis arrives, a separate fast-moving storm will spread rain and gusty winds from the British Isles to France and Germany on Thursday.

Accuweather said: “This storm is not expected to produce any widespread flooding or travel disruptions, but local issues may arise. “A band of rain and gusty winds will cross the British Isles on Friday ahead of Dennis’ arrival on Saturday. “Wind and rain will increase Saturday morning as Dennis approaches from the Atlantic. The heaviest rainfall will occur from Ireland into Northern Ireland and western Scotland. “During the afternoon, powerful winds will be felt across all of Ireland and the U.K. with downpours soaking Scotland, England and Wales. Showers are forecast for the rest of the region.

“Powerful winds and showers will continue across the region on Sunday and Monday. “Locations from northern France into Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and Germany will be lashed by rain and powerful winds from Dennis on Saturday night and Sunday. “Locally damaging winds will then expand into northern Poland and the Baltic states on Sunday. “Wind gusts of 40-60 mph (65-97 km/h) are expected during the worst of the storm.”

In areas of northern Europe most affected by the storm, flooding and travel delays are expected. The weather will ease over the course of the second half of next week. As for the UK, delays to trains and ferries is likely thanks to heavy rain and gusts of wind of up to 60mph. With rainfall of four inches predicted in areas where the soil has been saturated by Storm Ciara, flooding is likely.