European clinical trial starts on possible coronavirus treatments.

A European clinical trial involving some 3,200 people has been launched to test four possible experimental treatments against the coronavirus.

The four treatments to be studied are remdesivir, lopinavir and ritonavir in combination, the latter being administered with or without interferon beta and hydroxychloroquine, French public health research body Inserm said in a statement on Sunday.

People taking part in the study will have been hospitalised with COVID-19 infection and are expected to be drawn from Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and the Netherlands, the statement said.