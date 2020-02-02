EU’s Tusk fans flames of UK division pushing EU membership for independent Scotland

DONALD Tusk has taken a potshot at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the incendiary claim that there is broad support in Brussels for an independent Scotland joining the bloc – adding that he “feels very Scottish” in the wake of Brexit.

Mr Tusk, who stepped down from his role in November, told BBC’s Andrew Marr in an interview to be screened this morning there was “emotional” support for such a move, which is a stated aim of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. However, he also said Scotland’s accession could not be guaranteed.

Mr Tusk, who has been replaced by former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, was questioned by Mr Marr about support for independence within the EU. Speaking just two days after the UK left the EU on Friday, Mr Tusk said: “I want to stop myself from saying something too blunt”, suggesting he needed to “respect the internal debate in the United Kingdom”. However, he added: “Emotionally I have no doubt that everyone will be enthusiastic here in Brussels, and more generally in Europe.

“If you ask me about our emotions, you will witness I think always empathy.” Nevertheless, he stressed there would be “formalities” which would need to be adhered to before an independent Scotland could be permitted to join. In a further swipe, Mr Tusk said he “feels very Scottish, especially after Brexit”.

Scotland backed Remain by 62 percent to 38 percent in the 2016 referendum. Mrs Sturgeon has repeatedly sought to link the UK’s departure from the EU with the quest for Scottish independence. She said in a speech on Friday that the UK’s departure from the EU would be a “moment of profound sadness” for many, and “tinged with anger” for the majority of Scots who did not vote Leave.

External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop launched a paper covering Scotland’s plans to continue working with the EU over the next five years. Meanwhile a number of anti-Brexit Candlelit vigils and rallies were held at various cities across Scotland on Friday. SNP MP and former MEP Alyn Smith told a Missing EU Already rally in Edinburgh: “Scotland is a European nation and European we shall remain.

“I say to Boris Johnson tonight: you’ve already been comprehensively rejected by the people of Scotland. “We don’t want your Brexit – and this is your Brexit.” He added: “Scotland does not consent to what is happening to us now and the UK Government has proven by its actions there is no respect for Scotland at Westminster.”