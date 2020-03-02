Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti keen to beat Man Utd, Tottenham to Marseille’s Morgan Sanson

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to sign midfielder Morgan Sanson from Marseille in the summer.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to take advantage of an agreement between the Marseille board and star midfielder Morgan Sanson. The 25-year-old struck a deal when he signed a new contract in December 2018 that he would be allowed to leave this summer.

The former French under-21 international has been tracked by a whole host of Premier League clubs over the last year. West Ham, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Everton have been keeping close tabs on him. Ancelotti has been interested in Sanson since he was in charge of Italian outfit Napoli and was expected to move for him during the January transfer window. But Marseille blocked all interest and said that they expected him to stay until the end of the season.

Sanson has now told the Ligue 1 outfit that they need to keep their end of the agreement and let him leave in the summer. Ancelotti has overseen a remarkable change in fortunes at Goodison Park since he took over earlier in the season. The club are pushing Chelsea for the fourth and final Champions League spot and chief Farhad Moshiri is likely to back him in the transfer market. Ancelotti did not make a single signing in the January transfer window after the Toffees spent in the region of £100million in the summer under Marco Silva.

Speaking earlier this month, Sanson said he laughed off speculation linking him with the Marseille exit door. He did, however, admit that offers were made with West Ham thought to have made enquiries back in the summer. Speaking to French outlet La Provence, the player said: “I was very calm about it. “I would read everything that was being written about me and laugh. I saw a lot of nonsense being written. “Admittedly, there were offers, but I never thought about leaving. We are in a good place, with a team that is playing well. “I’m playing well too. There was no reason to leave at that point in the season.”