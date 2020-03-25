EVERY MINUTE COUNTS! Moscow coronavirus hospital construction workers motivated by Soviet-style billboards

Lord Kitchener, Uncle Sam… and now Sergei Sobyanin? A series of motivational billboards aimed at workers constructing Moscow’s new coronavirus hospital have gone viral on Russian social media.

The most-shared poster, which depicts the Moscow mayor, reminds construction workers that time is of the essence to defeat coronavirus. Another billboard shows a bulldozer symbolically crushing Covid-19.

Builders! Every minute counts!

The remaining posters depict builders, as well as doctors and residents, emphasizing the importance of the facility.

Russian internet users were quick to liken the posters to Soviet-style motivational billboards, such as the famous “Have you signed up to volunteer?” poster from 1920.

Together we can crush corona!

At the construction site itself, Deputy Moscow Mayor Andrei Bochkarev told reporters that the billboards were good for the mood of the workers.

Tired and dropped your hands? Give your place to a real warrior!

“All the specialists employed here already understand the importance and responsibility of the task that confronts us. However, for additional support for the spirit of the builders, motivational posters are placed on the site,” he explained.

Builders! We need this center!

Bochkarev also said that the construction is proceeding “at an unprecedented high pace,” and that work is ongoing “around the clock.”

The medical center, which is being built near the village of Golokhvastovo in Moscow Region, will occupy an area of 43 hectares and house up to 600 patients. According to Sobyanin, it is due to be completed within a month.

