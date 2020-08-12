Ex of wife murdered by SAS husband believes her killer has revealed where her body is

The ex-husband of a woman thought to have been murdered 18 years ago believes her killer has finally revealed where he hid her body.

As forensics teams continued to search remote farmland, Joe Castle said of his former wife Tina Baker: “It would be wonderful just to be able to put her to rest.

“Her poor mum and dad – I’m sure they need it. It’s 18 years now, it just seems like it was yesterday.”

Tina, 41, vanished on her way to feed pigs on her farm in 2002.

Four years later her husband Martin, a former SAS soldier, was convicted of her murder and jailed for a minimum of 14 years.

It was feared at the time he could have fed her remains to the pigs – but no trace of her was ever found.

This week police launched a new search on a disused farm after receiving fresh information.

Joe, 61 – married to Tina for eight years before an amicable divorce – told the Mirror: “He [Baker] has to do at least 14 years, and if he doesn’t say where the body is he should be doing more. I reckon it’s got to that time and he’s told them. It seems to make sense.

“I saw her the day before she disappeared. I was supposed to see her the next day to take some animals off her.”

His theory comes as police ruled out claims that the latest searches had been sparked by specks of blood found in a nearby field.

However Surrey Police are yet to reveal the source of their new information as the search went into its second day yesterday.

The Army are helping police and forensic teams to comb the property as part of the investigation into the murder, which has been codenamed Operation Sally.

The site is close to two barns on the outskirts of a Ministry of Defence training ground off a remote track in Bisley, Surrey.

It is just three miles from the farm which Tina and husband Baker had owned in nearby Chobham. It is understood the search team involves the MoD’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation, which is helping with specialist digging equipment.

One local claimed Baker had been “back and forward here for years” to rear cattle, when the land was leased to a local businessman.

On Monday, Tina’s father Geoffrey Doyle spoke of the family’s hopes to finally be able to lay their daughter to rest.

Mr Doyle said: “We’re surprised that after all these years they’ve found new evidence.

“It would be a huge relief if they’re able to find Tina and we can have some closure. It has been a very long time, and my wife Jean has never gotten over it.”

Baker, now 68, denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

He launched an appeal in 2008 but it was rejected by judges.

The search is expected to last until Sunday.