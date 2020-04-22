Ex-Wife Defends Scottie Pippen After Salary Revelation On ‘The Last Dance’, Says He’s Doing Okay

Larsa Pippen came to his ex-husband’s rescue after his multi-year contract with the Chicago Bulls was publicized in ESPN’s “The Last Dance”. On her social media post, she canceled the pity that the fans had for Scottie Pippen on Twitter.

In the second episode of Michael Jordan’s documentary series, a portion of the program was focused on Scottie’s contract during his stay with the Chicago Bulls. After the revelation that the former All-Star forward, fans are in disbelief that Pippen signed a seven-year $18 million deal with the Bulls. Social media erupted with NBA aficionados felt that the 6-time champion was grossly underpaid.

However, the flood of Twitter comments didn’t make sense to Larsa.

On her social media post, the star of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ slammed the surprised fans pity party by sharing her estranged husbands’ earnings during his playing career. Larsa shared a screenshot of an article showing the amount that her ex-husband had earned during his 17-year NBA tenure – $109,102,430.

On a separate Bleacher Report article, Pippen’s earnings were even greater than what Michael Jordan got in his entire playing career, which totaled $93.29 million.

According to People, a huge chunk of that amount came from the five-year contract that Pippen signed with the Houston Rockets, which is worth $67.2 million. He played alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley – his teammate on the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team”. The combination didn’t last long as the seven-time all-star requested a trade and was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Known as a Robin to MJ, Pippen has won all of his six NBA championships with Jordan and the Bulls, both of them were courtesy of a three-peat.

After his stints with the Bulls, Rockets and the Trail Blazers, Pippen briefly brought his talents to Europe four years after his NBA retirement in 2004. He played for Torpan Pojat in Finland and in Sweden for Sundsvall.

Per ESPN stats, Pippen averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 1178 total games. He was an eight-time All-NBA First Defensive Team from 1992 to 1999 and won the NBA All-Star MVP award in 1994.