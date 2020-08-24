Exam crisis continues: Hancock pleads ‘unprecedented circumstances’ as anger grows

MINISTERS are “doing everything” in their powers to resolve the chaos over exam results, a senior member of the Cabinet said yesterday.

Matt Hancock backed Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to sort out the scramble for university places and ensure pupils return to school next month. He defended his embattled colleague amid growing calls for an inquiry into the “shambles” of the Government grading u-turn. Mr Williamson caved in earlier this week to allow teacher’s predicted grades to be used as the final result for A-levels and GCSE following an outcry over a computer algorithm that downgraded marks for hundreds of thousands of youngsters.

Universities yesterday pleaded for Government to fund extra places on courses following a surge in demand caused by the u-turn. And teaching unions demanded a public inquiry into the fiasco. But Mr Hancock, the Health Secretary, insisted the Education Secretary had been trying to do his best for youngsters in the “very difficult circumstances” after exams were cancelled by the coronavirus lockdown. “These are unprecedented circumstances and I think everybody is working their hardest and trying to do their best in very difficult circumstances, and I know that is true of Gavin Williamson as it is of all members of the Government,” the Health Secretary said. “The big focus is on getting schools back and open at the start of next month, an incredibly important task. “I don’t think we should be distracted from that task now. We need to absolutely focus on it.”

Mr Hancock said ministers were working to resolve pressure over university places amid calls for the cap on medical school students to be lifted. “We’re doing everything that we can and we’re working on this issue right now. I acknowledge the issue, I absolutely recognise it,” he said. A senior Tory MP last night signalled that Mr Williamson had to ensure schools fully reopen next month to keep his job. Former children’s minister Tim Loughton said: “It’s absolutely essential that we have strong leadership from the Department for Education (DFE) and very clear guidance about how schools get back on track after the chaos of the last five months. “There is absolutely no excuse for any school not pulling out all the stops to get all its pupils back in September. There needs to be very tough questions asked if that is not the case. “It is really essential for the DFE to regain control of the agenda in the interests of our children.”

The joint general secretaries of the National Education Union (NEU) yesterday wrote to Mr Williamson to demand significant changes to exams in 2021 to ensure the process which “failed” A-level students never happens again. Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said the controversy around last week’s A-level results “must never happen again” and urged the minister to prepare for new spikes in coronavirus that could lead to “further loss of schooling”. In the letter to Mr Williamson, they said: “It is clear to the National Education Union that Government needs to make much bigger changes to next year’s exams in order to build confidence that the grades awarded, upon which young people’s life chances are determined, properly recognise and reward their achievements. “You should be working, now, to examine different possible scenarios and to develop contingency plans in case of further school and college closures.” The NEU leaders said the Government should reduce the amount of content assessed in next year’s exams and should commission an independent review into the assessment methods for GCSEs and A-levels.

Dr Simon Hyde, general secretary of the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC), which represents 296 leading private schools, has called for a public inquiry into the “shambles” of the 2020 exams. He said: “It is vital that lessons are learnt to avoid making the same mistakes next year. “We are worried about the effect of this mess on students taking their A-levels and GCSEs in 2021; they must return to school knowing that there is a sensible and ethical system in place if their exams have to be cancelled.” He added: “In particular, we need to understand why important decisions were taken once exams were cancelled to try and use statistics to predict every individual student’s grade in every subject, and how much emphasis was put on fairness for every young person. “There are fundamental questions about the trust put in teachers and how their centre assessed grades were used.”