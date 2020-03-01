Exitpolls: Joe Biden takes first state in Democratic primaries

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has won the primaries of Democrats in the state of South Carolina. American media report this on the basis of exit polls.

It is the first victory for Biden, who in advance was seen as one of the contenders to compete against Republican President Trump in the November elections.

Biden desperately needed the victory in the southern state, where many black supporters voted for him. In the first two states of Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden went down without a chance and had to tolerate Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders second

Bernie Sanders is second in South Carolina according to the exit polls. Tom Steyer, an American billionaire who had put a lot of effort into the state, took third place.

This Tuesday is an important day for the Democrats. On ‘Super Tuesday’, votes are cast in nine states at the same time and a quarter of the delegates can be divided.