Exotic pest worm spreads to three states

An exotic pest with the potential to decimate crops overnight has been detected in three states since it was first found in Australia three months ago.

Authorities have found the fall armyworm larvae in Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

The larvae was first found on the northern Torres Strait islands of Saibai and Erub in January.

It was then detected on Australia’s mainland for the first time in February at the Cape York Peninsula town of Bamaga.

Now it’s been detected more than 2300 kilometres south at Bundaberg, a Queensland Department of Agriculture spokesperson confirmed.

It has also been found in central and northern areas of Queensland like Croydon, South Johnstone, Tolga, Lakeland, the Burdekin and Bowen.

The Northern Territory and northern Western Australia have also recorded the pest.

“This is not unexpected as fall armyworm is highly mobile and can fly long distances with suitable weather conditions,” the spokesperson said.

The pest originates from the tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, but has spread rapidly to other parts of the world since 2016.

It is known to eat more than 350 plant species including maize, cotton, rice, sorghum, sugarcane, wheat and vegetable and fruit crops.

The fall armyworm is different to other types of armyworm commonly found in southern Australia.

The Queensland government is working with industry groups to find ways to address the threat posed by the fall armyworm moth and its larvae.