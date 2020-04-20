Expert Believes NASA Photo Features Alien Ships And Bases On Mars

A UFO expert claimed that NASA robotic spacecraft might have accidentally photographed an alien ship docked in a crater on Mars. Aside from the alleged ship, the expert said he spotted the entrance to an underground base in NASA photo.

Scott Waring of the blog ET Data Base said he came across the image of the alleged alien ship and base while he was going through NASA’s archive photos. One of the images that he came across was a photo taken by the agency’s Mars Global Surveyor.

The Mars Global Surveyor was a robotic spacecraft officially launched by NASA on Nov. 7, 1996. As a global mapping mission, the main objective of the spacecraft was to examine Mars and take images of its surface from the planet’s ionosphere.

Through the data collected by the surveyor, NASA was able to prepare landing missions and identify potential landing sites for Mars rovers and probes.

As Waring was going through the various images taken by the surveyor, one of the photos caught his attention. According to the UFO expert, the image featured a large rectangular structure on the ground with an opening on its surface.

Waring noted that the opening could be the entrance to a subsurface base on Mars.

“I believe the photo was taken in 1999 and showed a huge rectangular structure with a large opening in it,” he stated in a blog post. “The opening seems to go below the ground, which leads me to think there is an underground alien base here…or at least there was once long ago.”

In addition to the alleged underground base, Waring spotted another strange object in the photo. According to Waring, slightly near the opening was an object inside a crater.

Based on the appearance of the object, the UFO expert believes that it was an alien vessel that was intentionally docked inside the crater to protect it from the harsh conditions of Mars and space.

“To the right of the structure is a very unique ship that’s docked inside of a crater,” he stated. “The ship has layers and [a long structure] coming out of its front and top…kind of like a telescope coming out of a submarine. They are docked inside the crater to give it some safety from both detecting and micrometeorites.”